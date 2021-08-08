Bradley free rescues Greenlough against Faughanvale

A late free from Stephen Bradley earned Greenlough a point at home to Faughanvale on Sunday afternoon.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Greenlough 0-12

Faughanvale 1-9

The home side, who were again without Enda Lynn, lost defenders Brian McCallion, Jack McCann and Conal McErlean to black cards during the game. The loss of the versatile McCallion was a big moment.

With ten minutes to go, the 'Vale had Mark Creane dismissed on a second booking and looked like grabbing the win until Bradley's final act of the day.

With a strong wind at their backs, Faughanvale scored on their first attack with Conan Murray slotting over. There was some wayward shooting, from both teams in the first ten minutes, with Greenlough going in 0-2 to 0-1 at the first water break.

The 'Vale responded with scores from James Moore on his return from injury, Kevin Martin and Kyle McGuinness popping up from defence to nick a point as the visitors went in ahead at half-time, 0-5 to 0-4.

Eoin McElhinney started the second half as he finished the first, scoring to put the 'Vale up. Both teams saw frees brought forward during the second-half.

Loughlin and Stephen Bradley were the leading lights for the home side, but Paddy O'Kane had Faughanvale back in the lead.

Paddy O'Kane scored Faughanvale's goal at the end of a sweeping move involving Jordan Curran and Paddy Moore.

Dean Curran had a chance to put the game out of sight only to be denied by a fantastic Kevin Mullan save and it was Greenlough who had the final saw with Bradley's equaliser.

GREENLOUGH: Kevin Mullan; Christopher Kearney, Jack McCann, Martin McPeake; Connor Mullan, Stefan Lynn, Conal McErlean; Brian McCallion (0-1), Kevin McCann; Enda McNally, Stephen Bradley (0-5, 3f), Chrissy Lagan; Ryan Tohill (0-1), Niall Loughlin (0-4, 3f), Patrick Feeney (0-1)

FAUGHANVALE: Daryl Moore; Ciaran Feeney, Gordon Fahey, Oisin Quinn; Kyle McGuinness (0-1), Mark Creane, Shane McElhinney; Jordan Curran, Eoin McElhinney (0-2), Kevin Martin (0-1), Paddy O'Kane (1-3, 2f), James Moore (0-1); Curtis O'Hara, Dean Curran, Conan Murray

SUB: Brandon O'Doherty