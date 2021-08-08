08/08/2021

Banagher end losing run at Lissan

Tiarnán Moore scored a first half penalty for the visitors

Tiarnán Moore scored a first half penalty for Banagher. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

After a run of five straight defeats, Banagher picked up their second win of the season against Lissan on Sunday afternoon in Tullynure.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Banagher 1-17
Lissan 0-5
The depleted home side were given a chastening opening 30 minutes which saw them trail 1-12 to 0-1 at the interval.

Ruairi Quirk, Conor Feeney and Tiarnán Moore each registered two points, giving Banagher  11 points on the board before a Moore penalty left Lissan with a mountain to climb at the break.

The home side did manage to stem the tide after the break, but Feeney and Ryan McGillion each took their tally to three points before the end.

Lissan have both Kilrea and Dungiven to play, with Banagher hosting Castledawson this weekend.

BANAGHER: Conor Campbell; Liam Eoin Campbell, Darragh McCloskey, Paul Murphy; Ruairi Quirk (0-2), Tiarnán McCloskey, Ryan McGillion (0-3); Ciaran Lynch (0-1), Fintan McGilligan (0-1), Jack Lynch, Peter Hagan (0-2), Conor Feeney (0-2); Oisin McCloskey, Mark Lynch (0-1f), Tiarnán Moore (1-4, 1f, 1 pen)
SUBS: Eamon Óg Feeney; Shane Murphy, Daniel McGrellis, Keelan O'Kane, Jack McGonigle, Neil Murphy

LISSAN: Stevie Conway; Shea McKernan, Oran Donnelly, Eoin O'Neill; Conor Murray, Niall Murray, Kevin McWilliams; Eoin Murray, Iarlaith Donaghy (0-1); Noel Conway (0-1), Conor McCrory, Ronan McKernan, Ciaran Quigley (0-2), Conor Loane (0-1), Peter Canavan 

