Brendan Rogers shoots Slaughtneil on their way to victory

Slaughtneil issued a warning ahead of the championship campaign with 3-22 from play at home to Banagher.

SPERRIN GALVANIERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Slaughtneil 3-22

Banagher 0-9

Two first half goals from Brendan Rogers shot Slaughtneil on their way to a comfortable home win over Banagher on Wednesday night.

Rogers had the ball over the bar within seconds of the throw-in before Liam Eoin Campbell and Sean McCullagh edged Banagher ahead.

Fintan McGrath levelled the game before Banagher's footballing sharpshooter Tiarnán Moore put Ryan Lynch's side 0-3 to 0-2 ahead.

Slaughtneil were using the ball well and often working it backwards out of congestion to launch their attacks, with Seán Ó Caiside and Paddy Convery very effective.

In the eighth minute Brendan Rogers fired on the afterburners before slotting a pile-driver across the goalkeeper to the far corner and tagged on a point in the next attack.

By the first water break, the home side led 1-8 to 0-4, with Convery, Liam Cassidy and Gareth O'Kane all on target.

On the restart, just like his first goal, Rogers took off before finishing to the far corner in similar fashion to effectively finish the game.

Convery, Jerome McGuigan and Prionsias Burke fired over to leave the score 2-11 at the break.

With fading the light and the floodlights called for, referee Eamonn Hassan didn't bother with the water break and Slaughtneil ran their bench.

After five Slaughtneil second half points, Banagher had a slight glimmer of goal, but Liam Eoin Campbell and Daniel McGrellis had the door closed in a crowded square.

Midway through the half Mark McGuigan went on a run and when his dipping point attempt was batted away by goalkeeper Campbell, Brian Cassidy pounced for Slaughtneil's third goal to cap off a comfortable win.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Morgan McEldowney, Peadar Kearney, Seán Ó Caiside; Karl McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Conor McKenna; Liam Cassidy (0-1), Paddy Convery (0-3); Liam Cassidy; Proinsias Burke (0-2), Gareth O'Kane (0-4), Brendan Rogers (2-3); Fintan McGrath (0-2), Michael McEldowney (0-3), Jerome McGuigan (0-1)

SUBS: Mark McGuigan (0-1), Sean Cassidy, Sean McCloskey, Meehaul McGrath, Brian Cassidy (1-2), Gerald Bradley, Sean O'Doherty, Daniel McCartney, Sean Thomas McErlain

BANAGHER: Conor Campbell; Keelan O'Kane, Ruairi McCloskey, Jack Lynch; Darragh McCloskey, Mark Lynch; Cathair McGilligan; Niall Farren, Ciaran Lynch (0-2); Sean McCullagh (0-1), Tiarnán McCloskey (0-1), Pauric McCloskey; Tiarnán Moore (0-1), Liam Eoin Campbell (0-4, 2f), Daniel McGrellis

SUBS: Paul Murphy, Shane Murphy, Jamie McCormick