Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Brendan Rogers shoots Slaughtneil on their way to victory

The Emmet's it all of their 3-22 tally from play

Brendan Rogers shoots Slaughtneil on their way to victory

Brendan Rogers's two goals out Slaughtneil on their way. (Pic: John McIlwaine)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Slaughtneil issued a warning ahead of the championship campaign with 3-22 from play at home to Banagher.

SPERRIN GALVANIERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Slaughtneil 3-22
Banagher 0-9
Two first half goals from Brendan Rogers shot Slaughtneil on their way to a comfortable home win over Banagher on Wednesday night.

Rogers had the ball over the bar within seconds of the throw-in before Liam Eoin Campbell and Sean McCullagh edged Banagher ahead.

Fintan McGrath levelled the game before Banagher's footballing sharpshooter Tiarnán Moore put Ryan Lynch's side 0-3 to 0-2 ahead.

Slaughtneil were using the ball well and often working it backwards out of congestion to launch their attacks, with Seán Ó Caiside and Paddy Convery very effective.

In the eighth minute Brendan Rogers fired on the afterburners before slotting a pile-driver across the goalkeeper to the far corner and tagged on a point in the next attack.

By the first water break, the home side led 1-8 to 0-4, with Convery, Liam Cassidy and Gareth O'Kane all on target.

On the restart, just like his first goal, Rogers took off before finishing to the far corner in similar fashion to effectively finish the game.

Convery, Jerome McGuigan and Prionsias Burke fired over to leave the score 2-11 at the break.

With fading the light and the floodlights called for, referee Eamonn Hassan didn't bother with the water break and Slaughtneil ran their bench.

After five Slaughtneil second half points, Banagher had a slight glimmer of goal, but Liam Eoin Campbell and Daniel McGrellis had the door closed in a crowded square.

Midway through the half Mark McGuigan went on a run and when his dipping point attempt was batted away by goalkeeper Campbell, Brian Cassidy pounced for Slaughtneil's third goal to cap off a comfortable win.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Morgan McEldowney, Peadar Kearney, Seán Ó Caiside; Karl McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Conor McKenna; Liam Cassidy (0-1), Paddy Convery (0-3); Liam Cassidy; Proinsias Burke (0-2), Gareth O'Kane (0-4), Brendan Rogers (2-3); Fintan McGrath (0-2), Michael McEldowney (0-3), Jerome McGuigan (0-1)

SUBS: Mark McGuigan (0-1), Sean Cassidy, Sean McCloskey, Meehaul McGrath, Brian Cassidy (1-2), Gerald Bradley, Sean O'Doherty, Daniel McCartney, Sean Thomas McErlain

BANAGHER: Conor Campbell; Keelan O'Kane, Ruairi McCloskey, Jack Lynch; Darragh McCloskey, Mark Lynch; Cathair McGilligan; Niall Farren, Ciaran Lynch (0-2); Sean McCullagh (0-1), Tiarnán McCloskey (0-1), Pauric McCloskey; Tiarnán Moore (0-1), Liam Eoin Campbell (0-4, 2f), Daniel McGrellis
SUBS: Paul Murphy, Shane Murphy, Jamie McCormick

Slaughtneil pick up second win of the season at Coleraine

Shane McGuigan's first-half goal shaped the game

Kevin Johnston goal seals Dungiven win at Banagher

Stephen O'Neill's side sit top of the table with two games in hand

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie