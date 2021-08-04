Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Faughanvale overcome neighbours Slaughtmanus

Joe Gray's side trailed by a point at the break

Kevin Martin scored 0-5 in Faughanvale's win. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

Faughanvale came from behind to win at home local rivals Slaughtmanus.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Faughanvale 0-12
Slaughtmanus 0-8
The visitors, playing into a slight breeze, dominated possession in the first half and only for passing up two goal chances being wasteful in front of the posts they'd have been further than 0-7 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Jordan Curran returned to Joe Gray's starting line -up after injury and after Slaughtmanus went in front,Eoin McElhinney and Kevin Martin had the home side ahead.

In a surprisingly lacklustre game, it was score for score for the remainder of the half and both teams went down to 14 men after black cards.

Slaughtmanus missed another big chance for goal early in the second-half, again put over the bar. From then, a more clinical 'Vale edged in front.

They began to dominate midfield and had scores from Martin, Eoin McElhinney and Paddy O'Kane.

The second half water break slowed momentum down. Fresh forwards allowed the 'Vale to keep possession and see out the game.

FAUGHANVALE: Daryl Moore; Shane McElhinney, Gordon Fahey, Ciaron Feeney; Kyle McGuinness (0-1), Michael Sweeney, Connlaoth McGee; Jordan Curran, Mark Creane; Kevin Martin (0-5, 1f), Eoin McElhinney (0-3, 1f), Paddy O'Kane (0-3, 2f); Conan Murray, Aaron Cassidy, Cathal O'Kane
SUBS: Dean Curran, Eugene O'Kane, Curtis O'Hara

SLAUGHTMANUS: Connor Thornton; Corrin McMonagle, Jack McConomy, Corrie McMonagle; Mark Duffy, David Quigg, Jude Mullan; John Robertson, Conor Lyons; Christopher Deery, Gavin McShane (0-4, 2f), Killian Thornton (0-1); Caolan Hargan (0-1), Connor McGee (0-2), Kyle Gallagher

Castledawson pick up win at Lissan

11 of the 'Dawson tally came from placed balls

