04/08/2021

Castledawson pick up win at Lissan

11 of the 'Dawson tally came from placed balls

Niall McNicholl scored three points in Castledawson's win. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

An improved performance helped Castledawson to their second win of the season against Lissan on Sunday in Tullynure.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Castledawson 0-17
Lissan 0-9
The winners' registered 11 of their total from placed balls and it leaves injury-ravaged Lissan still in search of their first points of the season.

After 20 minutes, the sides were level at 0-3, with Castledawson opening up a five-point lead by half-time.

Lissan regrouped and pegged the lead by three points, but that was as close as it got, with the 'Dawson pulling clear thanks to the accuracy of Niall McNicholl, Conor Scullion and Rian Connery.

CASTLEDAWSON: Aidan McLaughlin; Tony Gallagher, Niall Rafferty, Brian Ludlow; Jordan Shivers (0-1), Ruairi Keenan, Ronan Mullan; Odhran Mullan (0-1), Niall McNicholl (0-3f); Dara O'Kane, Conor Scullion (0-7f), Cormac Mullan (0-1); Shea McKenna, Aidan Keenan (0-1), Rian Connery (0-3, 1f)
SUBS: Joe Craig, Odhran McOscar, Conor Taggart, Aaron McKee

LISSAN: Stephen Conway; Callum Conway, Oran Donnelly, Owen O'Neill; Conor Murray, Tiarnach Donaghy, Niall Murray (0-1); Conor Loane (0-3), Iarlaith Donaghy (0-1); Enda Quigley, Ciaran Quigley, Ronan McKernan; Keelan McCann (0-3), Shea McKernan, Kevin McWilliams
SUB: Paul Monaghan (0-1)

