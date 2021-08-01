McCluskey goal cements Magherafelt's win at Ballinascreen

A goal from Conor McCluskey in the final quarter cemented victory for Maggherafelt at Dean McGlinchey Park on Sunday afternoon.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A



Magherafelt 1-14

Ballinascreen 1-5

The 2019 county champions were four points ahead early on with Niall Higgins (2), Cormac Murphy and Shane Heavron all on target.

It took 10 minutes for the home team to register their opening score and it came from a long-range free by Ronan McKenna.

Noel Rafferty added the second six minutes later with a close range free to make the score 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Rafferty added a third 'Screen point from a 30 metre free after being fouled himself. Heavron was on target with three points as the Rossa pushed into a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

McKenna added his second long range free for 'Screen seven minutes into the second-half after Ryan Doyle had been fouled.

Heavron, Higgins and wing-back Conor Kearns extended the lead but the home team got a goal just before water break.

Noel Rafferty powered the ball to the net after a Conor McKenna shot had been blocked on the stroke of the water break.

The final quarter belonged to the visitors with points from Emmett McGuckin and substitutes Coyle and McElhone supplementing a Conor McCluskey goal.

MAGHERAFELT: Odhran Lynch; Simon McErlain, Giuseppe Lupari, Johnny McErlain; Conor McCluskey (1-0), Ryan Ferris, Conor Kearns (0-1); Jared Monaghan, Michael McEvoy, Paddy McLarnon, Niall Higgins (0-3), John Young; Shane Heavron (0-6, 2f), Emmett McGuckin (0-1), Cormac Murphy (0-1)

SUBS: Dan Higgins, Antone McElhone (0-1), Caolin Coyle (0-1), Eoin McEvoy, Joe Keenan

BALLINASCREEN: Niall McGlade; Michael McShane, Ronan Murphy, Ronan Devlin; Ryan Doyle, Aaron Bradley, Daire Kelly; Paul Burns, Anton Scullion; Noel Rafferty (1-3, 3f), Conor McKenna, Ronan McKenna (0-2f); John McAllister, Dermot McBride, Caoilte McAlinden

SUBS: Carlus McWilliams, Philip Bradley, Gary Conway, Ciaran Doyle, Micheál Murray