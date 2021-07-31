Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Craigbane pull clear of Magilligan

Goals from Lowry and O'Donnell help the Lily Whites to 10-point win

Craigbane pull clear of Magilligan

Christopher Lowry stood out in Craigbane's win over Magilligan. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

Craigbane made it two wins in two with a comfortable win over Magilligan on Friday night.

H&A SFL DIVISION 2

Craigbane 2-14
Magilligan 2-4

A goal from Ethan McLaughlin just prior to the first water break cut the Craigbane lead to a point 0-6 to 1-2.

For the next 15 minutes, it was all Craigbane with Christopher Lowry playing at full forward scoring every time he got possession.

At the interval Craigbane had a 1-8 to 1-2 interval lead, with their goal coming from full-back Oisin O'Donnell.

Just after Ethan McLaughlin slipped while in a scoring position, Cahir O’Kane got the second Craigbane goal.

Without key forwards Conor Logue and James Payne the Magilligan men did not have the power in attack to make a serious contest of it in the last 20, minutes, with the home team using their bench to good effect,

CRAIGBANE: Ben O'Kane; Niall Kerlin, Oisin O’Donnell (1-0), Adrian Devine; Conor McLaughlin, Rory Moore, Oisin McCloskey; Jude Óg Moore (0-1), Ryan Mortimer; Brian Rainey, Fergal Mortimer (0-3), Niall Cartin (0-1); Cahir O’Kane (1-1), Christopher Lowry (0-7, 1f), Niall Feeney (0-1)
SUBS: Paul Sharkey, Cathal McLaughlin, John McKeever, Keelan McLaughlin.

MAGILLIGAN: Barry Mullan; Conor Kelly, Tom Mullan, Michael McLaughlin; Eoin Canning, Anthony Doherty, Ethan Price; Eoin Kelly, Conor McFeely; James Gaile, Ryan Barr (1-1), Oisin Fleming; Ethan McLaughlin (1-0), Colm McCrudden, Colly Mullan (0-3)

