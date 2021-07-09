Former Derry players to take part in star-studded mental health fundraiser

Former Derry players to take part in star-studded mental health fundraiser

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A host of former Derry players will dust down their boots for a special star-studded game next weekend to raise funds for a mental health initiative ALPs.

ALPs (All Lives are Precious) is a community based initiative established to offer support and services on emotional well-being, mental health education and suicide prevention.

Frank Diamond, Chief Operating Officer of ALPs, has organised a game on Saturday (July 24) between the Antrim Masters team and special All-Star select in Portglenone (4.45).

Diamond has recently unveiled his squad that includes ALPs patron Rory O'Connor of Rory's Stories, all-stars Joe Brolly, Sean Marty Lockhart, Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan.

The game will also include a half-time challenge between an Antrim GAA for All and a Derry GAA for All.


A collage of the ALPs All-Star Select 

“There will be more All Ireland and provincial medal winners on this pitch than ever before,” Diamond commented.

“It's truly mind blowing to think that all of these GAA superstars will be coming together to represent ALPS in just a matter of weeks. We really hope you will join us for what promises to be an amazing event.

“You will see from our team listed below and the team put out by the Antrim Masters what a feast of Gaelic Football this will be.”

ALPS Masters: Michael Conlan, Cahair O'Kane, Aidan McLernon, Niall McCusker, Enda Muldoon, Enda McGinley, Karl Diamond, Liam Hinphey, Paul McGrane, Oisin McConville, Seamus Kearney, Joe Diver, Jude Donnelly, Paul McFlynn, Paudie O’Kane, Cathal O’Kane, Peter Canavan, Padríg Kelly, Ciaran Gourley, Sean Marty Lockhart, Stephen O’Neill, Eoghan Woods, Dermot Washington, Benny Coulter, Joe Brolly, Ronan Rocks, Rory 'Rory's Stories' O'Connor, Brian Burns, Tommy Dillon.

Due to Covid this is an all ticket event, they are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here...

Former Derry star Eoin Bradley looks back on their 2008 win over Donegal

'Skinner' has great memories of a sunny Sunday in Ballybofey

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie