Former Derry players to take part in star-studded mental health fundraiser

A host of former Derry players will dust down their boots for a special star-studded game next weekend to raise funds for a mental health initiative ALPs.

ALPs (All Lives are Precious) is a community based initiative established to offer support and services on emotional well-being, mental health education and suicide prevention.

Frank Diamond, Chief Operating Officer of ALPs, has organised a game on Saturday (July 24) between the Antrim Masters team and special All-Star select in Portglenone (4.45).

Diamond has recently unveiled his squad that includes ALPs patron Rory O'Connor of Rory's Stories, all-stars Joe Brolly, Sean Marty Lockhart, Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan.

A collage of the ALPs All-Star Select

“There will be more All Ireland and provincial medal winners on this pitch than ever before,” Diamond commented.

“It's truly mind blowing to think that all of these GAA superstars will be coming together to represent ALPS in just a matter of weeks. We really hope you will join us for what promises to be an amazing event.

“You will see from our team listed below and the team put out by the Antrim Masters what a feast of Gaelic Football this will be.”

ALPS Masters: Michael Conlan, Cahair O'Kane, Aidan McLernon, Niall McCusker, Enda Muldoon, Enda McGinley, Karl Diamond, Liam Hinphey, Paul McGrane, Oisin McConville, Seamus Kearney, Joe Diver, Jude Donnelly, Paul McFlynn, Paudie O’Kane, Cathal O’Kane, Peter Canavan, Padríg Kelly, Ciaran Gourley, Sean Marty Lockhart, Stephen O’Neill, Eoghan Woods, Dermot Washington, Benny Coulter, Joe Brolly, Ronan Rocks, Rory 'Rory's Stories' O'Connor, Brian Burns, Tommy Dillon.

Due to Covid this is an all ticket event, they are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here...