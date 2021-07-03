Derry death notices - Saturday, July 3, 2021

McKITTRICK, Raymond, 1st July 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Beloved husband of the late Andrea, loving father of Richard, Ken, Kathy,Lauren, and the late Stephen, a much loved grandfather. Dear partner of Pam. Brother of Margaret, Norman, Robert, Derek, Jim, and the late Billy and Ken. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral service will be held in his home: 24 Clements Court Waterside on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cardiac Fund, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road L’Derry. BT49 6SB Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it.

SHARKEY, 1st July 2021, peacefully at his home, EDDIE, beloved husband of Jennifer, loving father of Leanne, Edward, Amanda and stepfather of Sean, a dear and loving grandfather, loving brother of Margaruite, Tony, Valerie, Patricia and the Late Steven. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 13 Carnhill on Saturday the 3rd. Inst. at 10:20 a.m. to St. Brigid’s Church Carnhill for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CLARKE - July 1st 2021 (peacefully) at Castlehill Nursing Home, Castledawson, Eileen (aged 90 years), formerly of 143 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, dearly loved twin Sister of Maisie and much loved Mother of Pamela and her Partner Harry. House strictly private. Family and Friends are welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Friday evening, July 2nd from 7.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service in St John's Parish Church, Moneymore on Saturday, July 3rd at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle.

SMITH, Martha, Eileen, Nee Bradley (Meta) 30th June 2021 peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving Mother of David, Robert, Jacqueline and the late Lorraine and Marcus. Devoted Grandmother of Melanie, Debbie, Ray and Suzanne. Dear sister of the late James, David, Herbie, Bertie, George, Matt, Isobel and Betty. Funeral leaving her late home 19 Primrose street on Saturday 3rd July at 1:30pm for a 2pm service in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Elizabeth Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Londonderry, BT488LP. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by her Loving Family Circle

McREYNOLDS (née Bell), Rosaleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosaleen McReynolds Née Bell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on the 1st of July 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 23 Main Street, (The Curtain Corner) Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly Shantallow. Loving daughter of the late May and Hugh R.I.P. Beloved wife of Anthony and loving mother of Michaela Irwin, Tony, Ryan, Conor and Conan. Devoted grandmother of Caomhán and Dylan. Dear sister of Brian, Deirdre, Vivienne, Geraldine, Anne Marie and the late infant Ciaran R.I.P.A very much loved mother in law and sister in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing at her late residence, wake commencing at 11am tomorrow - Friday.Funeral from her late residence on Sunday 4th of July 2021, leaving at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on

http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle.St Gerard Majella pray for her.