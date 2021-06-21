Desertmartin go into junior final on the back of a victory

Desertmartin go into junior final on the back of a victory

Paul McCrystal scored two goals for Desertmartin. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Desertmartin 2-9
Magilligan 0-13

Desertmartin had a much changed team on display at Magilligan, but a late surge took them to a two point victory.

Paul McCrystal has missed much of the season to date but a goal in each half will give Kevin O'Neill something to think about ahead of Friday's championship clash with Craigbane.

The visitors led at half time by 1-5 to 0-5, but by the second water break, Magilligan had edged two points in front due to the accuracy of Colly Mullan.

On the resumption McCrystal found the net again and that ended the Magilligan challenge.

DESERTMARTIN: Ciaran Martin; Sean Kelly, Ryan McGuckin, Daniel O’Hagan; Jarlath Gormley, Ryan McElhennon, Brendan Higgins; Callum Ormsby, Oran Kelly; Gregory McGovern (0-1), Declan Murray (0-6), Paul McCrystal (2-1); Michael Shaw, Cormac McGuckin, Conor Kelly
SUB: Ryan Henry (0-1)

MAGILLIGAN: Barry Mullan; Ciaran Colhoun, Tom Mullan, Anthony Doherty; Conor McFeely, Eoin Canning, Eoin Kelly; Ryan Barr, Cathal McCrudden (0-1); James Gaile (0-2), Odhran Fleming (0-1), Conor Logue (0-2); Colly Mullan (0-5), Ethan Price (0-1), Oisin Fleming (0-1)

