Craigbane continue winning start to the season

Jude Óg Moore impressed at midfield for Craigbane. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2
Craigbane 3-16
Glack 0-9
Craigbane scored a comfortable win over Glack, who were not helped by the dismissal of the experienced Eddie McLaughlin midway through the first half.
The first half was well-contested with goals from Lee and Ryan Moore giving the eventual winners a 2-4 to 0-7 interval lead.
After the break it was pretty much all Craigbane with Jude Óg Moore prominent at midfield. Craigbane, with Tiernan O'Connor adding to their attacking mix, went on to add a further 1-9 with 14 man Glack just posting two points in return.
The return from injury of Martin McGonigle was a boost for Glack and hee played well in the defence.
For a full roundup of last weekend's action, across all three divisions, grab a copy of this week's County Derry Post.
CRAIGBANE: Ben O’Kane; Adrian Devine, Eoin Coll, Oisin O’Donnell; Brian Rainey, Conor McLaughlin, Oisin McCloskey; Naoise Ó Mianáin, Jude Óg Moore (0-2); Christopher Lowry (0-2), Fergal Mortimer (0-2), Cahir O’Kane; James McLaughlin, Lee Moore (2-4), Ryan Moore (1-3)
SUBS: Tiernan O’Connor (0-3), John McKeever
GLACK: JM McLaughlin; Ryan O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Jimmy O’Connor, Martin McGonigle, Ryan Morgan (0-1); Niall McGowan (0-6, 3f), Ciaran Carmichael; Adam O’Kane, Ronan O’Kane (0-1), Finbar O’Brien; Colm Donaghy, Aaron Moore (0-1), Eddie McLaughlin
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.