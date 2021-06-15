Craigbane continue winning start to the season

Lee Moore hit 2-4 in their defeat of Glack

Craigbane continue winning start to the season

Jude Óg Moore impressed at midfield for Craigbane. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Craigbane 3-16
Glack 0-9

Craigbane scored a comfortable win over Glack, who were not helped by the dismissal of the experienced Eddie McLaughlin midway through the first half.

The first half was well-contested with goals from Lee and Ryan Moore giving the eventual winners a 2-4 to 0-7 interval lead.

After the break it was pretty much all Craigbane with Jude Óg Moore prominent at midfield. Craigbane, with Tiernan O'Connor adding to their attacking mix, went on to add a further 1-9 with 14 man Glack just posting two points in return.

The return from injury of Martin McGonigle was a boost for Glack and hee played well in the defence.

For a full roundup of last weekend's action, across all three divisions, grab a copy of this week's County Derry Post.

CRAIGBANE: Ben O’Kane; Adrian Devine, Eoin Coll, Oisin O’Donnell; Brian Rainey, Conor McLaughlin, Oisin McCloskey; Naoise Ó Mianáin, Jude Óg Moore (0-2); Christopher Lowry (0-2), Fergal Mortimer (0-2), Cahir O’Kane; James McLaughlin, Lee Moore (2-4), Ryan Moore (1-3)
SUBS: Tiernan O’Connor (0-3), John McKeever

GLACK: JM McLaughlin; Ryan O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Jimmy O’Connor, Martin McGonigle, Ryan Morgan (0-1); Niall McGowan (0-6, 3f), Ciaran Carmichael; Adam O’Kane, Ronan O’Kane (0-1), Finbar O’Brien; Colm Donaghy, Aaron Moore (0-1), Eddie McLaughlin

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie