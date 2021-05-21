Spectators to return to games in the 'six counties' from Monday, Ulster GAA have confirmed

Ulster GAA confirmed that up to 500 spectators will be allowed at games in the 'six counties' from Monday, following the Northern Ireland's easing of lockdown restrictions.

"The onus is on units to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive guidelines, including advice pertaining to social distancing," read a statement from Ulster GAA. "Units should ensure that they operate in accordance with the GAA ‘Return to Spectate’ advice."

Spectators should be aware that all the risks posed from Covid-19 cannot be eliminated but that essential control measures have been put in place to reduce risks for members.

These include;

- Appropriate Covid-19 signage should be displayed at all venues.

- Spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice.

- Individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings and sanitation.

- Spectators should be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser.

- While face coverings are not mandatory for spectators. However, in the interests of risk minimisation it is strongly encouraged that they are worn by all. Volunteers and stewards shall wear face coverings at all times when operating in public facing areas.

- Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time including pre-match, at half-time and other intervals and after the final whistle or at end-of-match presentations.

- Spectators should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes.

- Spectators should be encouraged to download the StopCOVID NI or, if appropriate, the HSE tracing app.

CLUB GAMES

The onus is on clubs to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive and GAA guidelines.

Each club must complete an event plan prior to each fixture they are staging and this should be retained as a record.

Remember, the 500 limit on spectators is the maximum number of spectators which may be in attendance at a game.

In accordance with the GAA’s ‘Return to Play’ protocols, dressing rooms should remain closed for all club fixtures and training sessions.

INTER-COUNTY GAMES

The onus is on host counties to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive and GAA guidelines.

Each host county must complete an event plan prior to each fixture they are staging (sample attached) and this should be retained as a record.

The GAA will issue guidance to counties early next week in relation to the attendance of spectators at Allianz League games in the ‘Six Counties’ which are taking place after 24 May 2021.