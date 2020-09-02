Celtic Park to host all three hurling finals

Contact
Celtic Park will host all three hurling finals
All three Derry adult hurling finals will be played at Celtic Park next weekend, with Sunday's showpiece between Kevin Lynch's and Slaughtneil to be streamed live on www.DerryGAA.ie.
It's the first hurling final at the venue since Slaughtneil's 2017 win over Banagher.
The venue will host football games this weekend, including the senior clash of championship Magherafelt and Lavey, after a layoff to have repair work done on the surface.
The junior and intermediate hurling finals will form a Saturday double-header, before Sunday's senior final where Kevin Lynch's take on a Slaughtneil team going for an eighth successive title.
SAT, SEPT 12
Junior final - 3.00
Lavey v Banagher
Intermediate final 5.00
Swatragh v Ballinascreen
SUN, SEPT 13
Senior final 3.00
Slaughtneil v Kevin Lynch's
