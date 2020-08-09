Glen come through championship clash with Magherafelt

It took a late save from new Glen goalkeeper Connlan Bradley to see them through in Saturday's repeat of last year's county final, with their 0-11 to 1-5 win over Magherafelt.

Bradley, a converted outfield player, swatted away Cormac Murphy's stoppage time shot and the champions' last chance.



Glen did have the chance minutes earlier to seal the game, but goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch saved Alex Doherty's penalty.

The Watties, with Conleth McGuckin and Jack Doherty prominent, had an aggressive start and led with three early points from Emmet Bradley, Danny Tallon and Paul Gunning.

A goal from Conor McCluskey levelled the game for a wasteful Magherafelt team.

Glen led by a point at the break, but hit three points early in the second half to lead 0-9 to 1-2 after 37 minutes.



Jude Donnelly's side went almost 30 minutes without scoring, until Gunning fisted over, but they needed Bradley's save to win the game.

Late points from Jude McAtamney saw Enda McGinley's Swatragh side salvage a draw (1-11 each) against last year's intermediate finalists Claudy.



The sides were level four times in the final quarter after Sean Kearney's 44th minute penalty offered the 'Swa a passage back into the game.



Aaron Kerrigan's seventh point of the game edged Claudy ahead until McAtamney saved the game.



The sides were level, 0-2 each, before Oran Armstrong edged Claudy ahead. It got better for the home side when ace forward Marty Donaghy hit the net to give his side the initiative. Jude McAtamney and Francis Kearney chipped in with scores, but Donaghy's goal separated the teams at the break.

Claudy, managed by former Derry defender Emmett McKeever, stayed ahead until the end of third quarter thanks to points from Paddy Hargan.



When Swatragh substitute Oisin McWilliams won the penalty and up stepped Sean Kearney to slot past Kieran Reilly, the game was on the turn. Claudy looked like they had edged the win until Swatragh's stoppage time comeback.

On Sunday afternoon, a late Peter Rafferty goal sealed Lavey's 3-9 to 0-14 win over Kilrea after an exciting hour.



The Pearses into a three-point lead before Cailean O'Boyle blasted a close range free to the net. The in-form Paddy Quigg replied instantly, but it was Lavey's direct approach that paid dividends, leading to a second goal from Niall Toner.



It was nip and tuck in the third quarter before a Kilrea purple patch saw them back in the game. They shut down Lavey's kick-out and James Kielt hit four points on the bounce, including a monster from distance, to leave them within a point at the second water break.



An attacking mark from Larry Kielt levelled matters and Kilrea had chances to win the game before Lavey's late burst.

Goals from Benny Heron (2), Daniel McCullagh and JP Devlin helped Ballinascreen to 4-15 to 2-12 in Dungiven.

Sean McKeever burst through got an early goal for the home side, but 'Screen were 1-2 to 1-0 ahead by the eighth minute after Heron found the net.

Liam Bradley's side were five points ahead the break, with JP Devlin and Ronan McKenna adding points.

Dungiven has the perfect start to the second half with their second goal from Daire McKeever, but Heron and Devlin replied with points and Heron's late penalty rounded off a comfortable win.

Bellaghy maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-16 to 0-13 victory over intermediate champions Foreglen.



Paul Cassidy hit his second goal as many games to get Bellaghy off to the best possible start, but Caolan, Cahir and Kevin O'Connor slotted over points to keep Foreglen in the hunt.



The Tones led 1-10 to 0-7 at the break and after 40 minutes, their pressure forced Foreglen into over-holding and Peter Cassidy fired the resultant penalty to the net put them 2-12 to 0-8 ahead.



Kevin O'Connor (2) and Odhran McFeely hit points for Foreglen, but Bellaghy were not to be denied and saw out the game.

A point from a Thomas Mallon '45' saw Loup fend off a brave Newbridge fightback in a 2-8 to 1-10 win on Sunday afternoon.

A 41st minute penalty from Conor McAteer wasn't enough for 14-man Newbridge, who finished with a flourish, but couldn't do enough to force a draw.



After an even and intense first quarter, Loup led 1-4 to 0-3 and they led by four points by half time, with the goal coming from Anthony O'Neill.

Newbridge had Nathan Rocks sent off and conceded a sloppy second goal, also finished O'Neill and Loup were 2-7 to 0-7 ahead.

The 'Bridge were awarded a penalty, which was dispatched to the net by Conor McAteer. Mark McGrogan, McAteer and Jude Diamond fired over points to level the game with five minutes to play, before Loup's winner.

First half goals from Ryan Bell and Gareth McKinless put Ballinderry well on their way to victory over Banagher in Sunday night’s game in Glen.

Banagher went into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes, with points from Tiernan Moore (2) and Conor Feeney.

Ballinderry’s first goal was a lovely move. Raymond Wilkinson picked out Conor O’Neill, who passed to Gareth McKinless and his deft cross was palmed home by Ryan Bell. McKinless hammered home a second and they led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break

With 10 minutes to go, Niall Moore plucked a high ball from Sean McCullagh to slot in Banagher’s goal.

In the closing stages Ryan bell hit a third Ballinderry goal, after a McKinless pass, before Conor O'Neill grabbed number four.

