Cormac O'Doherty leads the Derry senior hurling championship hotshots' table

Contact
Slaughtneil captain Cormac O'Doherty leads the scoring charts (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Slaughtneil captain Cormac O'Doherty leads the scoring charts after week 1 of the Derry senior hurling championships.
The champions were 6-25 winners over Ballinascreen, while Sean Leo McGoldrick's 1-9 tally wasn't enough to earn Coleraine a win at Banagher who snatched a draw with a Darragh Cartin free with the last puck of the game
Cormac O'Doherty Slaughtneil 1-10
Sean Leo McGoldrick Coleraine 1-9
Deaglan Foley Na Magha 0-10
Paul Cleary Ballinascreen 1-7
Brendan Rogers Slaughtneil 2-2
Jerome McGuigan Slaughtneil 2-2
Fintan Bradley Lavey 0-7
Eoghan Cassidy Kevin Lynch's 0-7
Odhran McKeever Kevin Lynch's 2-1
Darragh Cartin Banagher 0-5
Paddy Quinn Swatragh 0-5
Sean Martin Quinn Swatragh 0-5
Sean McCullagh Banagher 0-4
Johnny O'Dwyer Banagher 0-4
Oisin McCloskey Banagher 1-1
Dara Mooney Coleraine 1-1
Mark McGuigan Slaughtneil 1-1
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.