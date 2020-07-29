Contact

Cormac O'Doherty leads the Derry senior hurling championship hotshots' table

Slaughtneil skipper scores 1-10

Cormac O'Doherty is handed a first Derry start of the season

Slaughtneil captain Cormac O'Doherty leads the scoring charts (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Slaughtneil captain Cormac O'Doherty leads the scoring charts after week 1 of the Derry senior hurling championships.

The champions were 6-25 winners over Ballinascreen, while Sean Leo McGoldrick's 1-9 tally wasn't enough to earn Coleraine a win at Banagher who snatched a draw with a Darragh Cartin free with the last puck of the game

Cormac O'Doherty Slaughtneil 1-10
Sean Leo McGoldrick Coleraine 1-9
Deaglan Foley Na Magha 0-10
Paul Cleary Ballinascreen 1-7
Brendan Rogers Slaughtneil 2-2
Jerome McGuigan Slaughtneil 2-2
Fintan Bradley Lavey 0-7
Eoghan Cassidy Kevin Lynch's 0-7
Odhran McKeever Kevin Lynch's 2-1
Darragh Cartin Banagher 0-5
Paddy Quinn Swatragh 0-5
Sean Martin Quinn Swatragh 0-5
Sean McCullagh Banagher 0-4
Johnny O'Dwyer Banagher 0-4
Oisin McCloskey Banagher 1-1
Dara Mooney Coleraine 1-1
Mark McGuigan Slaughtneil 1-1

