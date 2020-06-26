Contact

What the new GAA proposals mean for Derry: No Ulster or All-Ireland club hurling championships

Derry open Christy Ring Cup knock-out version at home to Sligo

No Ulster or All-Ireland club hurling championships in the GAA Roadmap proposals

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Should Slaughtneil hurlers emerge from the Derry championship, they won't be able to defend their Ulster title.

The provincial and All-Ireland championships will not take place, one of the outcomes from Friday's announcement of the GAA's roadmap for a return to action.  

The inter-county senior football championship to revert to provincial knock-out, with no qualifiers for the first time since its inception in 2001.  Also gone is the Tier 2 Tailteann Cup, which has been postponed until 2021.

There will be no entry into the Liam McCarthy Cup for the finalists of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Also in hurling, the Christy Ring Cup will be knock-out, with the beaten quarter finalists enter going into relegation semi-finals.

Derry are at home to Sligo in their quarter-final on the weekend of October 24/25 with, the week after John McEvoy's side face Down in the NHL Division 2B promotion final.

Participation of the overseas teams, from England, will be on the basis of all games being in Ireland across all competitions.

Finish on the day, including extra time and penalties, to be introduced in all inter county knock out games including, the All-Ireland Finals at all levels.

Derry's final league games with Longford (October 17/18) and Offaly (October 24/25) will take place, but no league finals will be played.  The top team will be deemed the champion in al four divisions.

The date for the Ulster senior championship game with Armagh is November 1 or November 8 weekends, yet to be finalised. 

In terms of U20 hurling, moves are being explored to have a competition after the Christy Ring Cup.

The Celtic Challenge has already been shelved but the minor football championship will be straight knockout, played alongside the senior championship and without All-Ireland quarter-finals.  Derry will also play Armagh in the Ulster minor championship.

Should St Patrick's Maghera win the MacRory Cup, if it is refixed, there will be no Hogan Cup to take part in.

- Derry to play Sligo in Christy Ring Cup. More...

