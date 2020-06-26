Dates confirmed for Derry's Ulster minor and senior football clashes with Armagh

Derry's Ulster minor and senior games have been fixed, following Friday's meeting of Ulster GAA's CCC.

The seniors will take on Armagh at the end of October, at a venue yet to be decided. The game was originally fixed for Celtic Park, but Ulster GAA have yet to confirm any venues for the senior games.

The decision will be made at the next meeting of Ulster CCC.

Ulster SFC



Round 1 - Oct 31/Nov 1

Monaghan v Down

Quarter-Finals - Oct 31/Nov 1

1 - Derry v Armagh

2 - Donegal v Tyrone

Quarter-Finals - Nov 7/8

3 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

4 - Fermanagh v Down



Semi-finals - Nov 14/15

2 v 1

Final - Nov 22

Ulster MFC

The minor Football championship has had a back door in recent years, but due to the lockdown it was previously decided

to revert to a straight knockout format, mirroring the senior games on the dates below.

Round 1 - October 17/18

Monaghan v Cavan (Clones)

Quarter-Finals - October 23-25

Derry v Armagh (Celtic Park)

Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey)

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan (Antrim venue/Breffni Park)

Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen)



Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22 nd November.

Following discussions with Ulster Schools, it was agreed that the MacRory and MacLarnon Cup Finals would be played on a date or dates between October 9-17 inclusive.

