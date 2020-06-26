Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Dates confirmed for Derry's Ulster minor and senior football clashes with Armagh

Venues for senior games not yet decided

Dates confirmed for Derry's Ulster minor and senior football clashes with Armagh

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry's Ulster minor and senior games have been fixed, following Friday's meeting of Ulster GAA's CCC.

The seniors will take on Armagh at the end of October, at a venue yet to be decided. The game was originally fixed for Celtic Park, but Ulster GAA have yet to confirm any venues for the senior games.

The decision will be made at the next meeting of Ulster CCC.

Ulster SFC

Round 1 - Oct 31/Nov 1
Monaghan v Down
Quarter-Finals - Oct 31/Nov 1
1 - Derry v Armagh
2 - Donegal v Tyrone
Quarter-Finals - Nov 7/8
3 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan
4 - Fermanagh v Down

Semi-finals - Nov 14/15
2 v 1
4 3 3

Final - Nov 22

Ulster MFC

The minor Football championship has had a back door in recent years, but due to the lockdown it was previously decided
to revert to a straight knockout format, mirroring the senior games on the dates below.

Round 1 - October 17/18
Monaghan v Cavan (Clones)

Quarter-Finals - October 23-25
Derry v Armagh (Celtic Park)
Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey)
Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan (Antrim venue/Breffni Park)
Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen)

Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22 nd November.

Following discussions with Ulster Schools, it was agreed that the MacRory and MacLarnon Cup Finals would be played on a date or dates between October 9-17 inclusive.

RELATED
- What the GAA's new roadmap for a return to action means for Derry.  More...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie