Derry to face Sligo in new-look Christy Ring Cup
Derry will play Sligo at home in the first round of the Christy Ring Cup, following the GAA's new draw this morning which see the competition reverting to a knock-out format.
Kildare, who drew with Derry in the last league game before the lockdown, will take on Michael Fennelly's Offaly side.
The losers of the quarter-finals will play in relegation semi-finals.
Derry's game will Sligo will come a week after the NHL 2A/2B promotion final with Down.
Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals
(October 24/25)
Down v London
Offaly v Kildare
Roscommon v Wicklow
Derry v Sligo
