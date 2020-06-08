Derry CCC set to 'finalise' championship plans

Derry CCC are set to meet this week to finalise plans for their championship plan, in light of the GAA's 'Safe Return Guidelines' released on Friday.

Club's will be able to commence training from Monday, July 20 ahead of a club season which can commence 11 days later, on Friday, July 31.

The Derry senior football championship has reverted back to knock-out in recent seasons and with club leagues set to be phased out this year, it would only guarantee club players one competitive game.

It is understood that a group concept is being explored, in two groups of eight or four groups of four, that would offer club players more games in a season that won't have the Derry champions progressing after the provincial and All-Ireland club championships have been taken out of the calendar.

At the start of the year, group formats were an option as listed on a draft document for the 2020 season. It is also understood that only Owenbeg and Celtic Park will be used as venues for championship games.

On the hurling front, Ulster champions Slaughtneil will not be able to defend their title. The Derry hurling championships had been successfully tied in with the league in recent seasons to give more games. Without a league, a draw will be needed for the championship.

The County Derry Post contacted Derry GAA to seek clarification on any plans.

“The CCC are due to meet later this week to finalise plans for the club championships within the 11 week window,” replied a spokesperson.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances and the desire to provide a meaningful series of games, competition structures in hurling and football are likely to differ from previous years.”

