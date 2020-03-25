Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Senior ladies' football league cancelled

Championship future still under review

Senior ladies' football league cancelled

Derry ladies squad. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry senior ladies' inter-county league season won't restart after the LGFA management committee canceled the leagues for the season, it has been confirmed.

The championship will be reviewed in accordance with 'government guidelines' surrounding the outbreak Covid-19 and the shutdown of the sporting calendar.

"With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29, which no doubt will be extended on the advice of the HSE and government in the coming days," read an update on their website.

"We have had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks."

The LGFA Management Committee, through a series of conference calls, have made the following decisions.

Competition Updates

Lidl National Leagues                    Cancelled for 2020
Teams of the League                     Cancelled for 2020
HEC O’Connor Cup                        Cancelled   for 2020
PPS Competitions                          Cancelled for 2020
U14s Competition                         Cancelled for 2020
Interprovincials                              Cancelled for 2020
Féile na nÓg                                    Cancelled for 2020
Féile Skills                                        Cancelled for 2020
U-16 Competition           Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
U-18 Competition           Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
TG4 Championship        Will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines

Development Updates

Gaelic4Girls Programme                                           Postponed until activity resumes
One Good Club/LGFA Talk Project                          Postponed  until activity resumes
Connacht Coach The Teenager                                21st March – Postponed
Referee Tutor Training                                              29th March – Postponed until end of September
Coach The Keeper Workshops                                 29th March – Postponed until later in the year
Gaelic4Teens Coaching Day 2                                  04/04/20 – 05/04/20    – Postponed until activity resumes
Gaelic4Girls Coach Education &                              06/04/2020 – 17/04/2020  –  Suspension until Gaelic4Girls programme recommences

Coordinators days         

U10 Go-Games Activity Day                                     10/04/2020   – Cancelled
Inclusion Workshop Pilot                                          16/04/2020  –   Reschedule for later in year with pilot clubs
Coaching Level 2                                                         18/04/2020 – 19/04/20   Postponed until activity resumes
GYW Referee Academy Session 4                           21/04/2020 – 22/04/2020  – Will be conducted online
Club2Gether Day 3                                                    25/04/2020  –   Will be conducted via online modules on webinar
National Gaelic4Teens Day                                      26/04/2020     – Postponed
National Interfirms Blitz Day                                    16/05/2020  – Cancelled for 2020
National Referee Day                                                14/06/2020  – To be reviewed

READ MORE - Derry GAA doctor advises on keeping active.  Click here...

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie