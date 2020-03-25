Senior ladies' football league cancelled

Contact
Derry ladies squad. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry senior ladies' inter-county league season won't restart after the LGFA management committee canceled the leagues for the season, it has been confirmed.
The championship will be reviewed in accordance with 'government guidelines' surrounding the outbreak Covid-19 and the shutdown of the sporting calendar.
"With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29, which no doubt will be extended on the advice of the HSE and government in the coming days," read an update on their website.
"We have had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks."
The LGFA Management Committee, through a series of conference calls, have made the following decisions.
Competition Updates
Lidl National Leagues Cancelled for 2020
Teams of the League Cancelled for 2020
HEC O’Connor Cup Cancelled for 2020
PPS Competitions Cancelled for 2020
U14s Competition Cancelled for 2020
Interprovincials Cancelled for 2020
Féile na nÓg Cancelled for 2020
Féile Skills Cancelled for 2020
U-16 Competition Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
U-18 Competition Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
TG4 Championship Will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines
Development Updates
Gaelic4Girls Programme Postponed until activity resumes
One Good Club/LGFA Talk Project Postponed until activity resumes
Connacht Coach The Teenager 21st March – Postponed
Referee Tutor Training 29th March – Postponed until end of September
Coach The Keeper Workshops 29th March – Postponed until later in the year
Gaelic4Teens Coaching Day 2 04/04/20 – 05/04/20 – Postponed until activity resumes
Gaelic4Girls Coach Education & 06/04/2020 – 17/04/2020 – Suspension until Gaelic4Girls programme recommences
Coordinators days
U10 Go-Games Activity Day 10/04/2020 – Cancelled
Inclusion Workshop Pilot 16/04/2020 – Reschedule for later in year with pilot clubs
Coaching Level 2 18/04/2020 – 19/04/20 Postponed until activity resumes
GYW Referee Academy Session 4 21/04/2020 – 22/04/2020 – Will be conducted online
Club2Gether Day 3 25/04/2020 – Will be conducted via online modules on webinar
National Gaelic4Teens Day 26/04/2020 – Postponed
National Interfirms Blitz Day 16/05/2020 – Cancelled for 2020
National Referee Day 14/06/2020 – To be reviewed
READ MORE - Derry GAA doctor advises on keeping active. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
OLD SCHOOL... I did my best to rediscover my glory days, but it was a losing battle against my wains.
Rosemary McAllen Bucella, who is originally from Castledawson but now lives in Italy, is urging people to take the coronavirus more seriously.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.