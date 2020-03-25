Senior ladies' football league cancelled

Derry senior ladies' inter-county league season won't restart after the LGFA management committee canceled the leagues for the season, it has been confirmed.

The championship will be reviewed in accordance with 'government guidelines' surrounding the outbreak Covid-19 and the shutdown of the sporting calendar.

"With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29, which no doubt will be extended on the advice of the HSE and government in the coming days," read an update on their website.

"We have had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks."

The LGFA Management Committee, through a series of conference calls, have made the following decisions.

Competition Updates

Lidl National Leagues Cancelled for 2020

Teams of the League Cancelled for 2020

HEC O’Connor Cup Cancelled for 2020

PPS Competitions Cancelled for 2020

U14s Competition Cancelled for 2020

Interprovincials Cancelled for 2020

Féile na nÓg Cancelled for 2020

Féile Skills Cancelled for 2020

U-16 Competition Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume

U-18 Competition Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume

TG4 Championship Will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines

Development Updates

Gaelic4Girls Programme Postponed until activity resumes

One Good Club/LGFA Talk Project Postponed until activity resumes

Connacht Coach The Teenager 21st March – Postponed

Referee Tutor Training 29th March – Postponed until end of September

Coach The Keeper Workshops 29th March – Postponed until later in the year

Gaelic4Teens Coaching Day 2 04/04/20 – 05/04/20 – Postponed until activity resumes

Gaelic4Girls Coach Education & 06/04/2020 – 17/04/2020 – Suspension until Gaelic4Girls programme recommences

Coordinators days

U10 Go-Games Activity Day 10/04/2020 – Cancelled

Inclusion Workshop Pilot 16/04/2020 – Reschedule for later in year with pilot clubs

Coaching Level 2 18/04/2020 – 19/04/20 Postponed until activity resumes

GYW Referee Academy Session 4 21/04/2020 – 22/04/2020 – Will be conducted online

Club2Gether Day 3 25/04/2020 – Will be conducted via online modules on webinar

National Gaelic4Teens Day 26/04/2020 – Postponed

National Interfirms Blitz Day 16/05/2020 – Cancelled for 2020

National Referee Day 14/06/2020 – To be reviewed

