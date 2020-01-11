St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy's opponents known for Ulster final

Contact
The St Patrick's & St Brigid's Claudy team pictured before their Pat King Cup semi-final win over De La Salle Downpatrick.
St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy will face Castleblayney College in the Pat King Cup final (U16.5 D football) later this month.
The Monaghan side were 2-13 to 4-6 winners over St Clare's Balyjamesduff on Friday.
A Farney contingent, including former county star Vinny Corey, were at Claudy's semi-final win over De La Salle Downpatrick at Antrim's Allen Park before Christmas.
Claudy, under the management of Craigbane player Brian Rainey, are aiming to retain the title they won last year.
Also read - Claudy turn on the style against Downpatrick...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.