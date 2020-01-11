St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy's opponents known for Ulster final

St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy will face Castleblayney College in the Pat King Cup final (U16.5 D football) later this month.

The Monaghan side were 2-13 to 4-6 winners over St Clare's Balyjamesduff on Friday.

A Farney contingent, including former county star Vinny Corey, were at Claudy's semi-final win over De La Salle Downpatrick at Antrim's Allen Park before Christmas.

Claudy, under the management of Craigbane player Brian Rainey, are aiming to retain the title they won last year.

