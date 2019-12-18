Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Lumen Christi are Ulster football champions

Goals prove the difference against Inver College

Lumen Christi hit nine goals to qualify for UIster final

Lumen Christi U14.5 squad.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

NANNERY CUP FINAL
U14.5 'E' Football

Lumen Christi 3-3
Inver College 0-2

Derry's Lumen Christi College were crowned Ulster Nannery Cup champions after a hard fought win over Carrickmacross side Inver College in terrible conditions on Wednesday afternoon in Garvaghey.

Lumen came into the decider on the back of a 9-12 to 3-7 semi-final victory over St Aidan's Derrylin 3-7

Lumen Christi Squad: Ryan Lundy (Claudy), Daniel McLaughlin (Claudy), Eoghan Donnelly (Claudy), James Conlon (Faughanvale), Ronan Lynch (Faughanvale), Ben McCauley (Faughanvale), Matthew McCormick (Faughanvale), Keelan Kilkey (Faughanvale), Niall Brolly (Banagher), Chris McCullagh (Banagher), Tomas O`Boyle (Ardmore), Conor Dooher (Clan Na Gael), Flionn McLaughlin (Doire Trasna), Joshua Doherty (Doire Trasna), Lorcan Doherty (Doire Trasna), Anshul Bhengra (Doire Trasna), Oisin Barr (Doire Colmcille), Fionn Duffy (Doire Colmcille), Mark Chester (Steelstown), Evan O'Neill (Steelstown), Donnachad Roarty (Steelstown), Cathal Deery (Steelstown), Ronan Mooney (Steelstown), Cal O`Reilly (Steelstown), Eoin Canavan (Steelstown), Patrick Lynch (Steelstown), Corey McGuiness (Steelstown), Cillian Doherty (Steelstown), Odhran Campbell (Steelstown), Adam Devine (Steelstown), Luke Harkin (Steelstown), Tony Gallagher (Steelstown), Ronan Canavan (Steelstown), Eoghain Campbell, Lochlainn Jennings, Marco Logue, Rahul Shah, Lorcan Schlindwein.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Magee on Music

Balkan Alien Sound Orchestra will be playing upstairs in Tinney's on December 29.

Magee on Music

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie