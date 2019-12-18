Lumen Christi are Ulster football champions

Contact
Lumen Christi U14.5 squad.
NANNERY CUP FINAL
U14.5 'E' Football
Lumen Christi 3-3
Inver College 0-2
Derry's Lumen Christi College were crowned Ulster Nannery Cup champions after a hard fought win over Carrickmacross side Inver College in terrible conditions on Wednesday afternoon in Garvaghey.
Lumen came into the decider on the back of a 9-12 to 3-7 semi-final victory over St Aidan's Derrylin 3-7
Lumen Christi Squad: Ryan Lundy (Claudy), Daniel McLaughlin (Claudy), Eoghan Donnelly (Claudy), James Conlon (Faughanvale), Ronan Lynch (Faughanvale), Ben McCauley (Faughanvale), Matthew McCormick (Faughanvale), Keelan Kilkey (Faughanvale), Niall Brolly (Banagher), Chris McCullagh (Banagher), Tomas O`Boyle (Ardmore), Conor Dooher (Clan Na Gael), Flionn McLaughlin (Doire Trasna), Joshua Doherty (Doire Trasna), Lorcan Doherty (Doire Trasna), Anshul Bhengra (Doire Trasna), Oisin Barr (Doire Colmcille), Fionn Duffy (Doire Colmcille), Mark Chester (Steelstown), Evan O'Neill (Steelstown), Donnachad Roarty (Steelstown), Cathal Deery (Steelstown), Ronan Mooney (Steelstown), Cal O`Reilly (Steelstown), Eoin Canavan (Steelstown), Patrick Lynch (Steelstown), Corey McGuiness (Steelstown), Cillian Doherty (Steelstown), Odhran Campbell (Steelstown), Adam Devine (Steelstown), Luke Harkin (Steelstown), Tony Gallagher (Steelstown), Ronan Canavan (Steelstown), Eoghain Campbell, Lochlainn Jennings, Marco Logue, Rahul Shah, Lorcan Schlindwein.
Lumen Christi 3:3 (12)
Inver College 0:2 (2)
Lumen Christi lead by 10 points
