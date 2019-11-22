Magherafelt come unstuck as Omagh kick on in stoppage time

MacRORY CUP – U18.5 'A' FOOTBALL

Omagh CBS 0-10

St Mary's Magherafelt 0-8

Two points in stoppage time left Magherafelt empty-handed after a brave comeback in Friday evening's clash in perfect conditions at MUSA.

This clash never sparked into life with neither side looking like cutting loose and were often guilty of sqaundering both possession and chances.

An Eoin Montgomery free put Omagh 0-7 to 0-4 after 45 minutes but with Dan Higgins and Eunan Quinn in fine form at midfield, St Mary's fought back.

A sweet 35 metre free, off the ground, from Aidan McCluskey tied the game as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

It was Omagh's bench that helped then engineer openings in the closing stages with Finn Grimes and Seanie O'Donnell (2) all finding the target. It was wing forward Conor McGillion who played a part in the two winning scores.

The sides were level, 0-3 each, going into the break before Adam Traynor edged Omagh ahead.

Kieran Donnelly's side struggled to deal with Dan Higgins' fielding for most of the game but three points in as many minutes put eased them in a commanding lead.

Eunan Quinn kicked two superb scores and with Johnny McErlain and Ronan McKenna beginning to take a grip of the game, there was a feeling that the game was beginning to swing in Magherafelt's favour.

After also battling back in their round 1 defeat to Armagh, 'The Convent' will feel they deserved to get something from the game and go into their final group game against St Ronan's searching for a first win.

Omagh: Eoin Montgomery (0-3, 2f), Ronan Maguire, Seanie O'Donnell (0-2 each), Conor McGillion, Finn Grimes and Adam Traynor (0-1 each).

Magherafelt: Eunan Quinn (0-2), Aidan McCluskey (0-2, 1f), Caolan Crozier (0-2f), Dan Higgins and Ronan McKenna (0-1 each).

