Bellaghy appoint new senior football manager ahead of the 2020 season

John McKeever has been appointed to succeed Joe Cassidy as Bellaghy's new senior football manager.
McKeever will be assisted by Killyclogher man Leo Meenan. Kieran Glackin, who was part of Bellaghy's Ulster minor winning management, is also on the ticket.
Portglenone man McKeever managed Cookstown to All-Ireland intermediate glory in 2013 and has enjoyed success with Holy Trinity College in Cookstown. Last season, he coached Ballinderry under Fabian Muldoon.
McKeever had a spell as Coalisland manager but stepped away in mid-season, in 2018, before Damien O'Hagan stepped in to steer the Fianna to the O'Neill Cup.
The Tones lead the Derry SFC roll of honour on 21 titles. Their last triumph came in 2005, under Damian Cassidy, but the club haven't won a senior championship game since 2015.
