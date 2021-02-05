Derry's favourite building: Let us know what is yours

Contact
The Guildhall in Derry.
The Derry News is launching a new initiative to find the city's favourite building.
And we need your help.
We want you to nominate buildings that have a special place in your hearts.
It could be your old school, your local church or your favourite watering hole.
Maybe it would be one of our many historic buildings that make our city such a beautiful place.
Whatever your reason for having a favourite building, we want to hear from you.
Send us your nominations to editor@derrynews.net or telephone us on 02871296603.
Once we have a list of nominated buildings, we will be launching a public vote through which people will be able to choose their overall favourite building in Derry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.