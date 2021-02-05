Derry's favourite building: Let us know what is yours

The Derry News is launching a new initiative to find the city's favourite building.

And we need your help.

We want you to nominate buildings that have a special place in your hearts.

It could be your old school, your local church or your favourite watering hole.

Maybe it would be one of our many historic buildings that make our city such a beautiful place.

Whatever your reason for having a favourite building, we want to hear from you.

Send us your nominations to editor@derrynews.net or telephone us on 02871296603.

Once we have a list of nominated buildings, we will be launching a public vote through which people will be able to choose their overall favourite building in Derry.