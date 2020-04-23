Derry woman who has turned to poetry during coronavirus crisis inspired by the beauty of Brooke Park

Derry woman Rosie Patton has been using the lockdown period to write poetry. She wrote this poem called 'Untouched Nature' while walking through Brooke Park.

The crisp air, the bright sun, the way I am wrapped up one would think it was to cold to embrace the air.

Oh to touch the leaves with my bare hand and not with synthetic ones I have become accustomed to.

Oh to breath in the crisp air and not the fabric over my mouth and nose to protect me from the unknown and the what if.

I walk through the beautiful green land, the sun doing as it does, the air nipping the skin which is bare.

Nature doing what nature does, springing forward and blossoming.

The birds around me picking up branches and bark before my feet making a home for their fleet.

While I walk to my place of work afraid to speak, afraid to breath without the protection of fabric on my face.

I walk home I enjoy the sun, the air and the visual effects of the true beauty of nature.

Knowing how I took this for granted before the mask was introduced for protection.

This will only be short term, nature permanent.

When the time comes again I will walk through the green land with my bare hands touching the beauty,

I will walk with no fabric over my mouth and nose and breath in the true freshness,

I will appreciate what I once took for granted.