The 10 best classic films to watch on Netflix during coronavirus shutdown

Staff Reporter

With the country being told to practice social distancing and with all the pubs set to close, many of us will spend the next couple of weeks at home and there's only so much cleaning and worrying you can do.

So why not take the opportunity to watch (or rewatch) some classic films on Netflix.

Our suggestions below aren't necessarily suitable for younger viewers but will keep the adults entertained. 

Blade Runner

A truly classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young. 

The Crying Game

Neil Jordan’s 1992 hit was a success at the time and it boasts one of the most surprising twists in the tail in any film.

GoodFellas

Martin Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece is a must watch film about the Mafia with an all star cast including Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro.

Groundhog Day

A brilliant 1993 comedy where Bill Murray relives the same day over and over again.... Funny and fitting for the situation we find ourselves in.

Jaws

A classic and the music alone makes it worth watching.

The Silence of the Lambs

Not one for the kids.... and probably not one for some adults either. T

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A rom-com starring Hugh Grant and a theme song that launched a thousand first dances at weddings. 

When Harry Met Sally

Famous for THAT scene and a cracking comedy all round

The Life of Brian

Once banned in this country, it is still hilarious to this day and signs off with a tune fitting for the times we are in now.

Platoon

Oliver Stone's epic film about the Vietnam War has more than stood the test of time with an all star cast of Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen and Johnny Depp.

