CRASH Services opens Derry branch

Brian McGrath (left), Chamber of Commerce president. congratulates Jonathan McKeown,, chief executive of CRASH Services, at the opening of their new branch on the Culmore Road.
CRASH Services, Northern Ireland’s leading accident management company, have opened the doors to their new branch on the Culmore Road in Derry as part of expansion plans that have created five new jobs in the city.
Jonathan McKeown, chief executive officer at CRASH, commented “We announced earlier this year our intention to set up in the North West. We are delighted to have secured premises in such a prime location, close to the city centre.
“Our service is very appealing to anyone unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident.
“We aim to get our customers back on the road quickly and with the least inconvenience possible.
“There is no fee for our accident management service as all costs are recovered from the insurers involved.
“Whilst customers can be assured that we will inform them of all their entitlements, so they are at no financial loss as a result of their accident.
“We have several existing long-term relationships with vehicle repairers, motor dealers and insurance brokers in the area and we hope to establish new partnerships with other local businesses over the coming months.”
The local CRASH Services team.
CRASH Services offers a complete one-stop service for motorists involved in road traffic accidents.
This includes; vehicle recovery, collision investigation, arranging repairs, supplying replacement vehicles, claims manag- ement, access to legal and medical assistance.
CRASH Services can assist any motorist, regardless of what type of vehicle they drive, including, for example, taxi and van drivers, and no matter who they are insured with.
Established in 1996, CRASH Services have experienced significant growth in business over the last two years, with cases handled increasing by nearly 20%. Overall staff numbers have now grown to 88 across their locations in Belfast, Newry and now the new Derry branch.
Their fleet of replacement vehicles has now grown to over 200.
For more information please visit crashservices.com or call our Derry/ Londonderry branch on: 028 7136 0281.
