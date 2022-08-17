Search

Witness appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Derry

The assault occurred on Monday August 15

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Derry have made a specific witness appeal.

The assault is reported to have occurred in the Lisfannon Park area of the city at around 11.50pm on Monday August 15.

Detective Inspector Harrison from Public Protection Branch said: “We’re keen to speak with three men who stopped with the victim to check on her welfare immediately after the assault occurred. We’re also keen to speak with two females who stopped with the victim at around the same time and spoke with her.

 “We believe these men and females may have vital information which can assist our investigation, and I would urge them to get in contact with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 90 of 16/08/22.”

