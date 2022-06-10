Search

10 Jun 2022

Campaign launched for cleaner air

Campaign launched for cleaner air

10 Jun 2022 11:58 AM

An awareness campaign on cleaner air is being launched by the Council.

Clean Air Day 2022 on Thursday, June 16 is a day dedicated to informing the public about air pollution and sharing information with colleagues, schools and communities in an effort to make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

The slogan for this year's campaign is: “Air pollution dirties every organ in your body, take steps to improve your health this Clean Air Day”.

Mayor Sandra Duffy

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, urged people to use the day to learn more about how their actions can have an impact on air pollution levels.

“Air pollution dirties every organ in the body and is the biggest environmental threat to our health, no matter who you are or where you live," she said. “Air pollution can shorten lives, contribute towards chronic illness and put us more at risk from COVID 19.

“The good news is we can all play our part in reducing it and there are simple steps we can all take to help avoid toxic air and cut down on the pollution we emit – it's good for us and good for the planet too.”

Clean Air Day is an award-winning annual campaign coordinated by Global Action Plan and is the largest air pollution campaign in the UK.

Since the first Clean Air Day in 2017, the campaign has engaged thousands of people at hundreds of events and has reached millions more through media.

In 2019, over 3700 organisations and hundreds of thousands of people joined 614 events across the UK.

If you want to find out how your behaviour contributes to air quality why not take the air quality quiz at: https://calculator.cleanairhub.org.uk/quiz

Take steps to improve your health this Clean Air Day by logging on at: www.cleanairday.org.uk

