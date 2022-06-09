Cashel housing development gets planning green light from Council

Planning permission has been granted for the building of 740 homes at The Cashel on lands between the Whitehouse Road and Coshquin

The development, commonly referred to as H2, will become one of the largest developments in the North West.

The elected members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved the Reserved Matters application brought forward by the Braidwater Group.

This will allow phase one of the £450 million development to progress and the initial phase alone represents an investment of over £100 million.

Finbarr Grogan, Planning and Technical Director with the Braidwater Group, is delighted that the first phase of this momentous project has been given the green light.

He said: “The granting of planning permission for phase one of The Cashel is fantastic news for the City.

“The Braidwater Group has a proven track record of delivering large scale projects of

this scale, and we look forward to delivering a vital, low-carbon project of which we and the people of the Northwest can be proud.”

While the Braidwater Group’s plans for phase one includes a mix of social, affordable and private homes, they also incorporate the delivery of a high street, café, retail units, gym and community centre, allowing a range of newly created communities to thrive.

The Cashel will aim to be a low-carbon development throughout construction, with over 3000 trees planted and a substantial hedgerow initiative among the biodiversity measures planned.

The building of various new pedestrian and cycle ways will also help reduce the carbon footprint of the area in the long term.

The scheme is set to provide anl economic boost to the area, with approximately 250 construction jobs and apprenticeships earmarked, while local suppliers and subcontractors will also benefit positively from the works.

A large financial contribution will be made by Braidwater towards the Buncrana Road improvement and widening scheme.

Barry Kerr, Director of Development at Apex Housing Association, who have been working with Braidwater said: “Achieving planning for phase one of this development is great news as this will make a significant contribution towards addressing the substantial housing need in the local area.

“Importantly, this project will be developed with a strong emphasis on the environment which is a key priority for our organisation.”

More information on this major development can be found at: thecashel.com