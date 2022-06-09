Search

09 Jun 2022

Cashel housing development gets planning green light from Council

Cashel housing development gets planning green light from Council

A CGI image of "The Cashel". The new housing estate is to be built between the Whitehouse Road and Coshquin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Planning permission has been granted for the building of 740 homes at The Cashel on lands between the Whitehouse Road and Coshquin

The development, commonly referred to as H2, will become one of the largest developments in the North West.

The elected members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved the Reserved Matters application brought forward by the Braidwater Group.

This will allow phase one of the £450 million development to progress and the initial phase alone represents an investment of over £100 million.

Finbarr Grogan, Planning and Technical Director with the Braidwater Group, is delighted that the first phase of this momentous project has been given the green light.

He said: “The granting of planning permission for phase one of The Cashel is fantastic news for the City.

“The Braidwater Group has a proven track record of delivering large scale projects of

this scale, and we look forward to delivering a vital, low-carbon project of which we and the people of the Northwest can be proud.”

While the Braidwater Group’s plans for phase one includes a mix of social, affordable and private homes, they also incorporate the delivery of a high street, café, retail units, gym and community centre, allowing a range of newly created communities to thrive.

The Cashel will aim to be a low-carbon development throughout construction, with over 3000 trees planted and a substantial hedgerow initiative among the biodiversity measures planned.

The building of various new pedestrian and cycle ways will also help reduce the carbon footprint of the area in the long term.

The scheme is set to provide anl economic boost to the area, with approximately 250 construction jobs and apprenticeships earmarked, while local suppliers and subcontractors will also benefit positively from the works.

A large financial contribution will be made by Braidwater towards the Buncrana Road improvement and widening scheme.

Barry Kerr, Director of Development at Apex Housing Association, who have been working with Braidwater said: “Achieving planning for phase one of this development is great news as this will make a significant contribution towards addressing the substantial housing need in the local area.

“Importantly, this project will be developed with a strong emphasis on the environment which is a key priority for our organisation.”

More information on this major development can be found at: thecashel.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media