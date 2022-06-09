Guilty - Anderson brothers given life sentences for murder of Karol Kelly

Karol Kelly was murdered by Gary and Sean Anderson in Grafton Street, Derry on March 4, 2018
Two brothers charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018, have been found guilty of murder by the jury and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street in Derry had denied the murder of Karol Kelly.
A third defendant Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was found not guilty of the murder but guilty of attempting to inflict GBH on Mr Kelly.
Following the verdict Judge Philip Babington told the Andersons that there was only one sentence he could impose and that was one of life imprisonment.
He said at a later date he would set a tariff to determine how long they will serve and for that he would seek reports.
Mr Dunlop will be sentenced on September 9.
Mayor Sandra Duffy casts an eye over the official launch of the Foyle Maritime Festival programme, which runs from July 20-24.
(From left) Barry Henderson CEO of ProspectRX, Hugh Callaghan from Unify, Hannah Cummings Co-Founders Programme Manager at Catalyst.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.