09 Jun 2022

Guilty - Anderson brothers given life sentences for murder of Karol Kelly

Co-defendant Dunlop found not guilty of murder but guilty of attempting GBH assault on Kelly

Karol Kelly

Karol Kelly was murdered by Gary and Sean Anderson in Grafton Street, Derry on March 4, 2018

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 1:19 PM

Two brothers charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018, have been found guilty of murder by the jury and sentenced to life imprisonment. 

Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street in Derry had denied the murder of Karol Kelly. 

A third defendant Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was found not guilty of the murder but guilty of attempting to inflict GBH on Mr Kelly. 

Following the verdict Judge Philip Babington told the Andersons that there was only one sentence he could impose and that was one of life imprisonment. 

He said at a later date he would set a tariff to determine how long they will serve and for that he would seek reports.  

Mr Dunlop will be sentenced on September 9.

