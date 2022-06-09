Deconstruction of Institute's Riverside Stadium approved

The Riverside Stadium was destroyed by floods in 2017. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
A sad chapter in Institute’s history looks set to end with the club receiving permission to deconstruct the long-abandoned Riverside Stadium.
The ground was destroyed in the floods of August 2017, after which the club found itself playing at Wilton Park before eventually moving to the Brandywell Stadium.
With no hope of rebuilding the stadium due to the discovery of Japanese knotweed, ‘Stute have had to look elsewhere for potential bases, with the club always planning to move back to the Waterside area of the city.
Back in February the club applied for permission to demolish the Riverside Stadium and undertake remedial works at the Drumahoe ground in order to return the land to greenfield use. The application was submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council and permission has now been granted.
A short statement released by the club read: “MCI Planning and Gravity Architects, acting on behalf of Institute FC, have today confirmed that our application for the deconstruction of the Riverside Stadium has been approved by DCSDC Planning Committee.
“Whilst this is clearly a sad day for the club and its supporters, it also marks another significant milestone towards achieving the aspirations set out in our Strategic Development Plan. Further info will be available at the AGM on Wed 15th June: 8pm in Brigade Cricket Club.”
