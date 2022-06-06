Durkan: Child Funeral Fund "will make a real difference to many families in the most difficult of circumstances"

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has welcomed the establishment of the Child Funeral Fund.

It will provide a one-off payment of £3,056 to help families with funeral costs for a child under 18 or a still-birth after 24 weeks.

Mr Durkan paid tribute to campaigners who had been working to establish support for bereaved parents.

He said: “I welcome the announcement that the Child Funeral Fund is now operational and that every family across the North who loses a child will now receive this support.

“I know campaigners have been working hard to have this provision introduced in the North for a number of years and I commend them for their efforts, this will make a real difference to many families in the most difficult of circumstances.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain that someone goes through upon losing a child and the last thing they should have to worry about is financial pressures while they are dealing with their grief.

“Funerals are very expensive and many families simply won’t have that kind of money available to them, this fund will ensure that no family is placed in the position of struggling to pay for their child’s funeral after becoming bereaved.

“Going forward we need to ensure that families are aware that this help and support is available to them and that the application process is as straightforward as possible so that it is easily accessible by all.”

Commenting on the fund, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: “I am committed to making real change by supporting people when they need it most and there can be no more difficult circumstances than the loss of a child.

“The Child Funeral Fund will help lessen financial stress for bereaved families during the most devastating of times.

“The fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone regardless of their financial status.

“On bringing forward this scheme, I asked my officials to ensure the application process is straightforward so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.

“A payment from the fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child.

“That payment is now live from today, so that is good news in terms of alleviating pressures for families at the worst moment in their lives.”