Derry nurse awarded British Empire Medal for services to Occupational Health

Altnagelvin Occupational Health Nurse, Alacoque McCaffrey, has been awarded a British Empire medal for services to Occupational Health, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alacoque, originally from Strabane, has 20 years service as an Occupational Health Nurse.

Speaking on her achievement, Alacoque said: “I am humbled and extremely honoured to receive this award and I graciously accept this award on behalf of the entire Occupational Health Team, both past and present, who have been committed and driven to provide the best care and support to staff and managers in our Trust.

"It has been my privilege to work alongside an extraordinary group of truly dedicated healthcare professionals, especially during these recent extraordinary and unprecedented times.

"It is wonderful that the work and contribution of the Occupational Health Service within the Western Trust has been acknowledged and recognised. I am very proud to be part of this small, but massively effective team.

"I could not have provided 20 years of service, especially the long hours preparing and implementing for our mass vaccination programme, without the love and support of my husband, Paul and my children David and Attracta and my nine sisters. I feel this is also a tribute to them.”

Congratulating Alacoque, Western Health and Social Care Trust Director of Human Resources, Karen Hargan, said: “I would like to congratulate Alacoque on receiving this honour. This is fitting recognition for her enormous contribution and the exemplary leadership and care she provided during the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing vaccination roll-out.

“Alacoque is an extremely valued member of our Occupational Health Team. She is passionate about the health, safety and wellbeing of all her colleagues in the Trust and I am delighted that she has been honoured for her work.”