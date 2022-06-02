Search

02 Jun 2022

Derry medical officer to receive Queen’s Ambulance Medal in this year’s birthday honours

"Craig is admired by his peers and staff alike, he is an exceptional role model"

Derry medical officer to receive Queen’s Ambulance Medal in this year’s birthday honours

Craig has been working as part of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) since 1996

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

02 Jun 2022 1:06 PM

Altnagelvin's Supervisor and Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officer, Craig Wilson, is to receive the Queen’s Ambulance Medal in Her Majesty's birthday honours this year.

Craig has been working as part of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) since 1996 and his career has since grown from strength to strength.

Craig is a much loved colleague at Altnagelvin Hospital and his managers, local clinical teams and colleagues alike have always recognised his huge potential for helping everyone he meets.

One of Craig's colleagues said: “Craig joined the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in 1996 as an Ambulance Care Attendant before qualifying as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1998.
"In 2019, he became a Station Supervisor in Altnagelvin Ambulance Station where he managed 100 staff of varying grades.

"Although a role historically held by Paramedics, Craig rose very quickly to the challenge of ensuring staff and patient safety throughout a Pandemic.

"Craig will also be seen at incidents alongside crews, supporting them after tough calls or coaching newer staff members to get the best from them.

"Craig is passionate about ensuring that his staff provide the best care possible to the surrounding population and he has worked tirelessly to support them.

"Whilst working as a Supervisor, Craig realised that building good relationships with other Health Care Trusts was key in ensuring that his crews were available to serve the local community and in 2021 took up the dual role of Supervisor and Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officer.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service receives constant positive feedback from Craig’s colleagues, managers and the local hospital clinical teams who have found that his excellent communication skills, passion about patient welfare and ability to step up to a very challenging role in the midst of a crisis, instills confidence in others.

"His proactive management style and open door policy means he is admired by his peers and staff alike, Craig is an exceptional role model.

Derry nurse awarded British Empire Medal for services to Occupational Health

"She is passionate about the health, safety and wellbeing of all her colleagues and I am delighted that she has been honoured for her work"

"Craig believes that he can be a force for change and his concern for his colleagues’ welfare has led him to being a Union Representative which provides a link between his colleagues, his union and managers.

"In this role Craig believes he can affect change with his innovative and inventive ideas. He is a role model for all staff in the Operational environment, going that extra mile to ensure staff feel safe, valued and empowered to complete their roles.

"Craig has also become an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in his work alongside other emergency services representing the service when planning for large events that have the potential to cause operational difficulties for the blue light services.

"In the past, Craig has been recognised for his bravery in rescuing a patient from a burning building.

"Craig is an individual with exceptional problem solving skills. His calm, caring, industrious nature has been instrumental in guiding many through the current Covid-19 Pandemic as he continually implements systems and practices to ensure the health and well-being of staff and the safety of our patients.”

Craig was absolutely astounded and humbled in equal measure when told of this recognition, “I feel extremely honoured to have been nominated and to have been awarded the Queens Ambulance Medal," he said.

McLaughlin: Sharp hikes in gas and electric bills will heap more pressure on struggling families

"I love the job that I do and I’m so proud to be part of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Throughout my career I have worked alongside an amazing team of people who have always inspired me and supported me in my role.

"I am so thankful for the many opportunities that I have had in my career and for the trust that has been placed in me by all my colleagues and all the patients and their families that I have been in contact with during my duties.

"It’s a real privilege to serve the community that I have lived and grown up in.

"I want this honour that I have received to reflect the hard work and dedication of all the staff in NIAS, who despite the many difficulties and challenges we have all faced over the past few years, continue to turn up each day and give their all to provide the best service possible to those who need us the most.”

NIAS added: "Congratulations to Craig who has received the Queen’s Ambulance Medal in this year’s birthday honours.

"This year is even more special as it is the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Craig Wilson - take a bow. Congratulations from everyone in NIAS. Your family should be proud."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media