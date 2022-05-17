Derry couple create and launch new tabletop drinking game

Derry girl, Asheline McCloskey, and her fiancé Jack O'Connor have created a new drinking game over the past 14 months, called UNWORTHY.

Spending hours outside of their day jobs and caring for their toddler, they produced the new game that they say "ditches trivia for personal questions, in a drinking game that reveals who is 'unworthy' of your friendship."

Asheline explains: "UNWORTHY is a card-based drinking game with a unique difference. Instead of trivia or challenges, the game uses players’ own life

experiences for a unique gaming experience.

"It's so easy to get stuck in a rut of talking about the same old stuff, so we wanted to create a game that would help people break out of it and create fresh opportunities to bond and to learn new things about each other."

The game – which is for two or more players and has an 18+ rating – consists of 300 cards, including surprise action cards to keep players on their toes.

Asheline continued: “The idea is to test your friends, family or partner on how much they actually know about you, with light-hearted but personal questions that only your closest allies would know the answer to.

“It’s a fun and revealing way to get a conversation going while enjoying drinks with friends and because of the way we've designed the questions, you'll definitely learn something new about each other."

UNWORTHY is available to order now from unworthycards.co.uk or via Amazon, for £21.99 with free UK shipping including Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands. Next-Day delivery is also available.

The game has an 18+ rating. Please enjoy it responsibly.