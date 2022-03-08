Council launches leisure survey

Derry City and Strabane District Council is appealing for the help of local people to help improve the delivery of local leisure services, with the launch of a special survey aimed at gauging views on the current leisure offering.

The survey is open to both current users and non-users to help gain a clearer picture of the activities and services everyone would like to see delivered, and to establish what would attract more people to get involved in sport and physical activity.

This information will be used to build new approaches and develop programmes at local leisure centres, particularly in the wake of the Covid Pandemic.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged people to complete the survey and help Council shape the future of leisure services.

He said: “Improving health and wellbeing across the City and District is vitally important for Council, and it's at the heart of everything we do, whether that's in the delivery of social, environmental or economic change.

“This survey aims to find out what people's expectations are when it comes to the sport and leisure activities they would like to engage in, and the service they expect when they come to use our facilities.

“I would really encourage everyone to share their views, whether it's on swimming, gym facilities, or the things we don't provide that you think would really enhance our leisure offering.

“Your feedback really matters and it only takes a few minutes to complete the survey.”

The survey seeks to find out more about people's current preferred sport and leisure activities, the facilities they use regularly – or not so regularly – and how their behaviours have changed since the Covid pandemic.

It also looks at other fitness activities available outside Council leisure centres and what people's health and wellbeing objectives are in the months ahead.

Council's Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, said the survey offered a real opportunity to change leisure services for the better.

He said: “The survey is part of our wider Physical Activity, Wellbeing an Sport Strategy 2022-2027 which will set out the way forwards for the future delivery of all physical activity, wellbeing and sport services for both Council and local organisations, right across Derry and Strabane.

“We understand that customer needs have changed over the past two years and we want to be able to respond to those new expectations to ensure we are meeting the needs of all those who use our services, and also those who at the moment don't use our facilities.

“All the feedback will be used to refine our approaches going forwards, and establish where there are gaps in our programmes and how we can better engage with public.

“If you enjoy activities that we don't yet offer, let us know, or if there are improvements which would enhance your visitor experience at our leisure centres.

“All feedback will be taken into consideration, and will help us ensure we are providing the best services we can for our customers.”

The survey is open from today and will remain open until March 25. You can access it online by going to: https://bit.ly/3CmwTP8