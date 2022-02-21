Search

21 Feb 2022

Derry's Walled City Market returning to Guildhall Square next month

Derry's Walled City Market returning to Guildhall Square next month

The Walled City Market is set to return to the Guildhall Square from the first Saturday of March

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

21 Feb 2022 5:09 PM

The monthly Walled City Market will make a welcome return to Guildhall Square in its full format on Saturday March 5.

The popular food and craft market takes place on the first Saturday of the month from March to December.

The market offers a wide range of specialty food traders with fresh breads, meat, homemade jams and preserves as well as handcrafted products such as textiles and paintings.

Nicolle Walters, Market Development Officer, is looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers along to sample some of the finest locally produced food and craft products.

“We are excited for this new season and welcoming our traders back to Guildhall Square,” she said. “The stalls open from 11am to 4pm and offer a wide range of top quality fresh produce at affordable prices. 

“We also have street food and a wide range of locally produced craft products for sale so if you are out and about on Saturday make sure and come along."

The Walled City Market aims to support local business and encourage local producers to promote their products and showcase local business traders. 

Local providers of locally sourced and hand crafted products are invited to apply to sell their goods at the market this year.

Preference will be afforded to local businesses and individuals registered at an address within DCSDC Region.

Traders who are able to demonstrate how their business is environmentally friendly and sustainable will also be looked on favourably.

While there can be no sub-letting of space, applications are welcomed from traders who wish to share a stall with another trader and a joint application can be submitted for this.

To find out more about trading at the market, contact Nicolle at nicolle.walters@ derrystrabane.com/ or apply now at https://www.derrystrabane. com/Subsites/Walled-City- Market/Get-Involved.

Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ whatsonderrystrabane/

