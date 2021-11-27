New booklet captures origins and memories of Derry's Ballymagroarty Estate

Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership have celebrated 40 years of the Ballymagroarty Estate by producing a short book to capture its origins and memories, with support from the Housing Executive.

Over a year later than planned due to Covid-19, younger residents delivered the books to all residents in the estate to celebrate how far the area has changed and grown since 1980.

Speaking at the local community centre recently, Min McCann, manager of Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership (BHCP), said: “Thanks to the Housing Executive for your input and for all the work being conducted by the Housing Executive in the area. Thanks also to Derry City and Strabane District Council for their funding support.

“We at BHCP wish to instil a sense of pride for the residents of the area in which they live and provide them with a sense of ownership for Ballymagroarty – this booklet marks 40 years of a great estate with great people.”

Housing Executive area manager, Eddie Doherty, was pleased to contribute to the publication, providing an introduction to set the scene for readers. He said: “When Ballymagroarty estate was first built it seemed far away from the city centre back then.

The area has transformed in the last four decades into a settled and thriving community, and is still evolving today.

“The residents’ contributions to the book have made it special and memorable, here’s to the next 40 years for Ballymagroarty.”