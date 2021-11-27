Motorist lucky to walk away after tree falls on car in Derry

With warnings issued for dangers of strong winds from Storm Arwen set to continue into Saturday, PSNI have issued an appeal to local drivers.
In an incident earlier this evening one motorist was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after the wind blew down a tree onto his car.
The incident happened as he was driving along the Letterkenny Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said, ""One side of the road is still closed as multiple agencies clear the car, tree and debris.
"Please drive carefully in these conditions as there is likely to be more debris and fallen trees on local roads."
Meanwhile, Victoria Road is now reopened again following a road traffic collision earlier this evening.
