Search

13/11/2021

Foyle Hospice launches annual Lights of Love Christmas appeal

Foyle Hospice launches annual Lights of Love Christmas appeal

Foyle Hospice Dr Colum Farrelly and Sister Pamela Coyle launching the charity's annual Lights of Christmas appeal.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man and his family whose wife/mother received end-of-life at the Foyle Hospice will switch on the charity's Christmas tree.

The Hospice has launched their annual Lights of Love Christmas appeal which will see hundreds of twinkling lights shine brightly on a tree on hospice grounds in memory of loved ones.

Every Yuletide, the Hospice invites the community to get together with a local family to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

This year, however, supporters are being asked to send their love from their homes as they launch their annual Lights of Love Christmas Tree campaign.

You can dedicate a light by returning a Lights of Love tag or sponsor a light on the Christmas tree in the grounds on Culmore Road.

Tree tags are available for you to write a personal message in honour or remembrance of a loved one, or it might be one of support for their patients and staff.

You can post this tag back to Foyle Hospice along with your donation, where it will be placed on the hospice tree, as a token of love and remembrance.

Christmas is a festive time filled with activities and laughter.

But for people living with a terminal or life-limiting illness, it can be a time of profound fear and isolation.

Foyle Hospice strives to make the holiday period bright and special for those in their care.

Donall Henderson, Hospice chief executive, said: “With another year of restrictions and limitations it is safe to say that 2021 like 2020, has been a challenging year for all of us.

“Foyle Hospice is heavily reliant on the support of the community – more than 65 per cent of our funding comes from our generous donors and for the last thirty-five years, that kindness has enabled us to care for more than 18,000 patients and their families.

“No-one should have to face a terminal or life-limiting illness alone especially during Christmas and with your help, they won’t have to. I want to thank our supporters for their continued and for your continued and tireless support – particularly over the past 18 months.”

Hospice care is more than end-of-life or palliative care, it offers families a support circle to help them through a devastating and challenging time. Community commitment to keeping Foyle Hospice running is the reason this family and so many families like the Lyttle’s have had the support and care they need in unimaginable circumstances.

If you wish to donate to the Lights of Love appeal, go to: https://foylehospice.com/get-involved/lights-of-love/ or https://foylehospice.com/donate/ You can also donate via Foyle Hospice's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/foyle.hospice/ or by calling fundraising on: 02871359888.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support please call 028 715351010.  If you would like to share a fundraising idea,  telephone 028 71359888.

Foyle MLA Delargy backs introduction of Safer Schools App

Rise in Derry poverty should "embarrass" Executive parties, says Cllr Harkin

'Inferred risks' should not have halted Waterside bus services

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, claims Translink made error in withdrawing vehicles as attacks on buses in Belfast and Newtonabbey was not being replicated in Derry

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media