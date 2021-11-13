Foyle Hospice launches annual Lights of Love Christmas appeal

A Derry man and his family whose wife/mother received end-of-life at the Foyle Hospice will switch on the charity's Christmas tree.

The Hospice has launched their annual Lights of Love Christmas appeal which will see hundreds of twinkling lights shine brightly on a tree on hospice grounds in memory of loved ones.

Every Yuletide, the Hospice invites the community to get together with a local family to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

This year, however, supporters are being asked to send their love from their homes as they launch their annual Lights of Love Christmas Tree campaign.

You can dedicate a light by returning a Lights of Love tag or sponsor a light on the Christmas tree in the grounds on Culmore Road.

Tree tags are available for you to write a personal message in honour or remembrance of a loved one, or it might be one of support for their patients and staff.

You can post this tag back to Foyle Hospice along with your donation, where it will be placed on the hospice tree, as a token of love and remembrance.

Christmas is a festive time filled with activities and laughter.

But for people living with a terminal or life-limiting illness, it can be a time of profound fear and isolation.

Foyle Hospice strives to make the holiday period bright and special for those in their care.

Donall Henderson, Hospice chief executive, said: “With another year of restrictions and limitations it is safe to say that 2021 like 2020, has been a challenging year for all of us.

“Foyle Hospice is heavily reliant on the support of the community – more than 65 per cent of our funding comes from our generous donors and for the last thirty-five years, that kindness has enabled us to care for more than 18,000 patients and their families.

“No-one should have to face a terminal or life-limiting illness alone especially during Christmas and with your help, they won’t have to. I want to thank our supporters for their continued and for your continued and tireless support – particularly over the past 18 months.”

Hospice care is more than end-of-life or palliative care, it offers families a support circle to help them through a devastating and challenging time. Community commitment to keeping Foyle Hospice running is the reason this family and so many families like the Lyttle’s have had the support and care they need in unimaginable circumstances.

If you wish to donate to the Lights of Love appeal, go to: https://foylehospice.com/get-involved/lights-of-love/ or https://foylehospice.com/donate/ You can also donate via Foyle Hospice's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/foyle.hospice/ or by calling fundraising on: 02871359888.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support please call 028 715351010. If you would like to share a fundraising idea, telephone 028 71359888.