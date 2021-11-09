Search

09/11/2021

Foyle MLA Delargy backs introduction of Safer Schools App

Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy: "This app is a great tool to help promote online safety for children and young people."

Matthew Leslie

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy has welcomed the launch of the Safer Schools App by the Department of Education.

The Foyle MLA said the app would help promote online safety for children and urged pupils, teachers and parents to get involved and make use of it.

The App was unveiled by Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, and is designed to be a one-stop-shop digital library of age-appropriate safeguarding resources for teachers, parents, carers and children and young people.

Mr Delargy said: “I am delighted that the updated Safer Schools App has been launched today.

“This app is a great tool to help promote online safety for children and young people.

“Young people are spending more and more time online; for learning, talking with friends and family and gaming. We must ensure that we are doing all we can to protect them from harm online and the Safer Schools App is one way to help tackle these concerns.

“The Safer Schools App is customised for each school, and I urge school staff, parents, carers and pupils to get involved and use the App.”

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, added: “The digital world can be a great place to chat with friends, family, play games and learn.

“However, there are also risks and this app is designed to provide protection from potential harm.

“I want young people to learn how to protect themselves from those risks and know what to do if something goes wrong online.

“I encourage all schools, parents and carers to download and make use of this free app. Keeping our children safe and ensuring their mental health and wellbeing is looked after has never been more important.”

