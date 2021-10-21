Destined to host Halloween Car Boot Sale at Foyle Valley Railway

Destined, the learning disability charity in the city, is holding a Halloween Car Boot Sale in its car park at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum this Saturday, from 9.00am to 12noon.

There will be a range of goods and items on sale with over 15 exhibitors and visitors will be able to have a tea or coffee.

The Foyle Valley site is easily accessible from both the cityside and the Waterside and there is ample parking in the council car park adjacent to the location.

The car boot sale is another initiative by Destined following the lifting of the Covid restrictions and will be a fundraiser to support the activities of the group.

Destined members with a learning disability will again highlight the positive work of the organisation by being centrally involved in the event by organising the stalls, managing the entrance and exit to the site for vehicles and pedestrians, hosting a tea/coffee stall and offering for sale a number of items.

Paddy Arbuckle, the event organiser, said “We had planned to utilise the facilities here at the Foyle Valley prior to the lockdown but Covid got in the way, so we are really pleased that we could do this as a fundraiser to help our programmes.”

For further information contact paddy@destined.ie