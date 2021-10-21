‘Perfecting your pitch’ workshop organised as part of business recovery initiative in North West 

Businesses in the North West are being invited to attend a workshop focused on learning more about the preparation and delivery of a perfect pitch.



The ‘Perfecting your Pitch’ seminar will be delivered via Zoom by Marcomm Training Director, Una McSorley, on Tuesday October 26 from 11am to 1pm.



The seminars are offered to all businesses in the North West, either as existing exporters or those new to exporting.



The workshops are being delivered to give companies advice and direction on how to export their product or their service.



Ms McSorley will provide advice on how to get your message, personality, and credibility across clearly and consistently in every pitch.



Attendees will also learn the key techniques of preparing and structuring an impactful pitch, and key tips for effective delivery.

Following the workshop, one-to-one appointments with Una will be also available for attendees.



The workshop is being introduced as part of the ‘Grow North West’ initiative in the hope of helping business recovery in the North West region.



Welcoming the latest workshop, Des Gartland Invest NI’s North West Regional Manager said: “We are delighted to support the ‘Growth North West’ initiative which is delivering a mix of workshops and seminars to North West businesses to support them to grow their sales in export markets.



“Exporting can be transformative for a business and this latest seminar will support companies in the North West region to Perfect their Pitch; a vitally important skill in helping a company deliver its key selling points to a potential customer.



“Whether you are a skilled exporter or new to exporting, I would encourage companies in the North West to take up this opportunity and attend this workshop, build their confidence and refine their pitching skills.”



A spokesperson for Intertrade Ireland said: “North West businesses are in a unique position to fully embrace the value of cross-border markets for their products, processes and services.



“It’s essential however to understand how to deliver a successful pitch. This seminar will provide support in that regard and assist businesses in taking that next step forward.”



Una McSorley from Marcomm explained: “No matter how experienced you are at pitching you can always refine your approach.



“The aim of the programme is to help companies to deliver their message in a way that gets their customers excited about their business and more importantly convinces them you are someone worth partnering with.”



To register for the ‘Perfecting your Pitch’ session on Tuesday October 26, visit https://londonderrychamber.co.uk/event-page/



If you would like to schedule a one-on-one appointment with Una McSorley, contact anna@londonderrychamber.co.uk



Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.