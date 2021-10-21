Search

21/10/2021

Foyle to lose Eglinton and Claudy in proposed boundaries shake-up

Public urged to share their views

Foyle to lose Eglinton and Claudy in proposed boundaries shake-up

Proposals would see Claudy moved from the Foyle to East Derry constituency

Reporter:

staff reporter

Eglinton and Claudy are to be moved from the Foyle parliamentary constituency to East Derry under a proposed shake up of the electoral boundaries in the North.

It follows a review by the Boundary Commission who are to carry out a public consultation on the proposals with responses to be submitted by December 15 via an online portal, email or post.

Foyle SDLP MLA, Mark H Durkan, said: “I would encourage people to have their views heard on this matter.”

For further information and link to the online portal, go to https://www.boundarycommission.org.uk/2023-review...

