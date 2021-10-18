Derry man charged with illegally trading n African elephant and sperm whale

A case at Derry Magistrate's Court has been described as 'complicated and unusual' as it was adjourned until next month.
Kieran Bradley, 47, of Rosemount Gardens in Derry is charged with trading in endangered species, namely an African elephant and a sperm whale, on dates between December 12 2016 and November 11 2017.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court said some paperwork in the case had to be lodged.
He said counsel had been engaged to deal with the case as it was complex.
A date was set for a contest to be held on November 23 and the case will be reviewed on November 1.
Of her new frontbench role, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she would be "leading the SDLP's work on Covid recovery and demanding that Derry is treated with the justice and equality my city deserves"
Rhonda McKean alleges spending nine hours waiting to be seen at Altnagelvin Hospital. A Western Trust spokesperson said: "Due to patient confidentiality we wouldn't be responding to individual cases"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.