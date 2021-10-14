Search

14/10/2021

Derry Mass Vaccination Centre to open this weekend for 'Big Jab Weekend'

Last chance for over 18s to get first dose and 16-17 year olds to receive first jab

Derry Mass Vaccination Centre to open this weekend for 'Big Jab Weekend'

Reporter:

John Gill

The Western Health and Social care Trust will open the doors its Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Centre at the Foyle Arena in Derry this weekend to deliver second dose vaccines

If you received a first dose vaccination at the Big Jab Weekend (28 and 29 August) you will be called for your second dose between 9.00am and 7.00pm on either this Saturday or Sunday at the same venue at our Mass Vaccination Centre.

You will receive a confirmation text message prior to the date, and information will also be available through the Western Trust's social media channels.

Anyone who, for whatever reason, has not yet received a second dose, or who may have missed their scheduled appointment, can also attend to receive their second jab.

The only group who will be able to avail of a first dose jab this weekend are those aged 16-17, as the drive continues to encourage this particular age bracket to come forward for vaccination.

Mass  vaccine centres in Omagh and Enniskillen will also open this weekend.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media