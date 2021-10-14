Derry Mass Vaccination Centre to open this weekend for 'Big Jab Weekend'

The Western Health and Social care Trust will open the doors its Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Centre at the Foyle Arena in Derry this weekend to deliver second dose vaccines

If you received a first dose vaccination at the Big Jab Weekend (28 and 29 August) you will be called for your second dose between 9.00am and 7.00pm on either this Saturday or Sunday at the same venue at our Mass Vaccination Centre.

You will receive a confirmation text message prior to the date, and information will also be available through the Western Trust's social media channels.

Anyone who, for whatever reason, has not yet received a second dose, or who may have missed their scheduled appointment, can also attend to receive their second jab.

The only group who will be able to avail of a first dose jab this weekend are those aged 16-17, as the drive continues to encourage this particular age bracket to come forward for vaccination.

Mass vaccine centres in Omagh and Enniskillen will also open this weekend.