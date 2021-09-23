Duo charged with rioting in Derry on night of Lyra McKee's death

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have charged two men with a number of offences.
The men, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs.
They are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link this morning (Friday).
A 55 year old man arrested yesterday (Thursday) has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Three men have already been charged with the 29-year-old journalist's murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences on the night she was shot dead by a New IRA gunman.
