Police at scene of Derry house fire

The property on Clooney Terrace which has been sealed off by police following a fire.
Police are at the scene of a house fire in Derry this evening.
A property on Clooney Terrace in the Waterside area has been sealed off.
Earlier, police said emergency services attended 'an incident' at the house.
Clooney Terrace, which had been closed to traffic in both directions, has been reopened.
